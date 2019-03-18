Brexit-backing MP says 'a lot of people' still oppose May's deal

FILE PHOTO: British Conservative Member of Parliament and Brexit supporter, John Redwood, walks past an anti Brexit protester in London, Britain October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A Brexit-supporting British MP said a “lot of people” in parliament still remained opposed to Prime Minister Theresa May’s European Union withdrawal deal, with hostility going beyond opposition to the so-called Irish backstop.

“This is a very bad agreement,” John Redwood told BBC radio. “Quite a number share my overall concerns that we don’t need this kind of binding treaty.

“It’s a lot of people and it goes far wider than the ERG group who have been particularly keen to have the right kind of Brexit,” he added.