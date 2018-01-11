FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain will not hold a second EU referendum - May's spokesman
January 11, 2018 / 11:26 AM / in a day

Britain will not hold a second EU referendum - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a second referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, her spokesman said on Thursday in response to growing calls for a new vote on Brexit.

FILE PHOTO - Illustration picture of postal ballot papers June 1, 2016 ahead of the June 23 BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/Illustration/File Photo

Earlier, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said he was warming to the idea of holding a second referendum, arguing that another vote would see “Leave” win again and end the debate. Many pro-EU supporters also support another vote, saying Britons were not given all the information in the first referendum and that public opinion was changing.

