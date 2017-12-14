Dutch PM says initial Brexit deal has to become legal text soon

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The agreement reached Friday between Britain and the European Union on the country’s initial terms of withdrawal needs to transformed into a legally binding text as soon as possible, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte gestures during a news conference at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“What is necessary is that we put the handshake of last Friday into a legally binding text. I think we need an Article 50 text as soon as possible,” Rutte said on arrival to a meeting of European heads of government in Brussels.

Britain and the European Union struck a divorce deal on Friday that paves the way for arduous talks on future trade ties.

Rutte added he believed there was widespread support in Britain for reasonable exit deal.