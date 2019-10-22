Pound falls against dollar, euro after UK lawmakers reject Brexit timetable

FILE PHOTO: Some of the artwork details are seen on a large scale sample of the new twenty pound note during the launch event at the Turner Contemporary gallery in Margate, Britain, October 10, 2019. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The British pound fell against the dollar and the euro after UK lawmakers on Tuesday rejected the government’s proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal.

Against the dollar, the pound was last down 0.40% to $1.281, off the 5-1/2 month highs hit earlier in the session on optimism about the deal. Against the euro, the pound was last down 0.24%, to 0.862.

The vote leaves Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s vow to leave the European Union by the end of the month in doubt.