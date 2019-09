FILE PHOTO: Savid Javid, Britain's Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will ask finance minister Sajid Javid to make a statement in parliament on Monday on short positions being taken against the pound in the lead-up to a possible no-deal Brexit, party officials said.

Labour’s John McDonnell, the party’s top finance official, would seek the statement, Labour officials said on Twitter.