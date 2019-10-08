Britain says Brexit talks at critical point, movement needed from EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain has “moved a long way” in negotiations on a deal for its departure from the European Union, with talks now at a critical point and for the other 27 member states of the bloc to give ground, a British spokesman in Brussels said on Tuesday.

He said that Britain’s Brexit negotiator David Frost was in meetings with EU officials on Tuesday following hours of discussions the previous day, and the two sides would continue to talk to find a solution before an EU summit next week.

“These talks are reaching a critical point. The UK has moved a long way, and now we need to see movement from the EU side. Today’s technical discussions are continuing to find a resolution ahead of the European Council.”

“I want to underline that we have been consistently clear that we want a deal and we want to talk - this is what the team is in town to do.”