UK says seeking to build on 'momentum' for Brexit talks breakthrough

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is seeking to build on the “recent momentum” in the Brexit divorce talks with the European Union before a summit next month, a spokeswoman for Britain’s Department for Exiting the European Union said on Tuesday.

“We are exploring how we can continue to build on recent momentum in the talks so that together we can move the negotiations on to the next phase and discuss our future partnership,” the spokeswoman said.

She was responding to reports in British newspapers that Britain and the EU had reached agreement on a Brexit divorce bill which is likely to total around 50 billion euros, potentially heralding a breakthrough in the negotiations.