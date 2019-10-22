MPs reject Brexit law timetable, putting October 31 exit in doubt

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers rejected the government’s proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal on Tuesday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s vow to leave the European Union by the end of the month in doubt.

Lawmakers voted by 322 to 308 against the so-called programme motion, under which the government had proposed to pass the legislation at an accelerated speed. Many lawmakers said it did not give them enough time to scrutinise such an important bill.