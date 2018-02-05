FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 5:41 PM / a day ago

Britain offers two options for future customs ties with EU - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Two possible forms of future customs ties between Britain and the European Union are still on the table as the two sides start talks on their future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

May’s government has previously outlined measures for either a customs partnership or a highly streamlined customs arrangement.

The spokesman said Britain was still looking at both options, and no deadline for a decision on which one to pursue had been set.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

