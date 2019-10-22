UK lawmaker sets out plan to stop no-deal Brexit in December 2020

LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawmaker proposed an amendment to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan which would prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union at the end of 2020, when a planned transition period is scheduled to end.

“I have tabled the following amendment to require the government by default to seek an extension of the transition to Dec 2022 unless MPs pass a resolution to the contrary,” former Conservative lawmaker Nick Boles, who now sits as an independent, said on Twitter.

“We must stop No Deal Brexit in Dec 2020.”