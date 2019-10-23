Brexit
October 23, 2019 / 12:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU's Tusk tells Johnson on phone call why he recommending Brexit extension

1 Min Read

Donald Tusk (L), President of the European Council, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, U.S. September 23, 2019. Don Emmert/POOL via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that he explained to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a call why he was recommending that leaders of the EU’s 27 other member states accept his request for a Brexit deadline extension.

EU leaders are due to consider Britain’s request for a Brexit delay on Wednesday, and are expected to move quickly to extend the Oct. 31 deadline, with officials expecting a three-month postponement that could be cut short if Britain passes legislation sooner.

“In my phone call with PM @BorisJohnson I gave reasons why I’m recommending the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension,” Tusk said on Twitter.

Reporting by John Chalmers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below