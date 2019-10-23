PM Johnson tells Tusk he does not want a Brexit delay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Council President Donald Tusk on Wednesday he did not want another Brexit delay, confident he could still get a deal through parliament by Oct. 31, his political spokesman said.

Asked whether the prime minister thought he could get a deal passed by Oct. 31, the spokesman said: “That was the message which the prime minister delivered to Donald Tusk earlier this morning.”

“It’s very clear the public wants this done ... they want Brexit done ... We’re very clear we’d like to get Brexit done by October 31st.”