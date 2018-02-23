Tusk expects joint EU stance on post-Brexit ties with Britain in March

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday he expected the 27 European Union leaders to adopt their joint stance on the bloc’s post-Brexit ties with Britain in March, regardless of whether London provides input.

Tusk told a news conference he would press on with that “whether the UK is ready with its vision of our future relations or not”.

“Naturally, it would be much better if it were,” he said. Tusk is due to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May next Thursday.