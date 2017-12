BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk is scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May at around 0700 GMT on Friday in Brussels and will make a statement to media at 0730 GMT, his press office said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May poses for a picture with European Council President Donald Tusk ahead of a meeting at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal