EU's Tusk says Brexit delay to Jan. 31 "may be the last one"

European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a debate on the last EU summit and Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The outgoing European Union chairman, Donald Tusk, said on Tuesday the bloc formally approved delaying Brexit to the end of January, 2020.

“The EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time,” he said on Twitter.

Tusk, who will leave after five years at the end of November his job as the European Council president - or chairman of EU national leaders’ talks - has also never shied away from making clear he would want Britain to stay in the bloc.

“I also want to say goodbye to you as my mission here is coming to an end. I will keep my fingers crossed for you,” Tusk added.