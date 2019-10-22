EU's Tusk says he will recommend Brexit extension to avoid no-deal

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (not pictured) hold a joint news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to put the Brexit deal on hold, he would recommend that the other 27 member states of the European Union approve a delay of Britain’s departure date.

“Following PM @BorisJohnson’s decision to pause the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, and in order to avoid a no-deal #Brexit, I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension. For this I will propose a written procedure,” Tusk said in a tweet.