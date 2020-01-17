UK expected to open trade talks with U.S. before negotiating with EU - the Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, January 15, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV/Reuters TV via REUTERS

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to start trade talks with the United States before negotiating with the European Union, the Telegraph bit.ly/3anPPP2 reported on Friday.

Johnson is poised to seek cabinet authorisation to open trade talks directly with the United States on a visit to Washington next month, the Telegraph said, citing U.S. diplomats.

The final decision has not yet been taken and different scenarios are being looked at by British ministers, the newspaper added.