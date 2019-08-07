Brexit
August 7, 2019 / 8:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Raab praises Trump's warmth, wants a U.S. trade deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Dominic Raab, leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Prime Minister, attends a hustings event in London, Britain, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab praised U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, adding that he was looking forward to clinching a post-Brexit free trade deal with the United States.

After meeting Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in Washington, Raab said: “We appreciate the president’s warmth and enthusiasm for the UK-U.S. relationship.”

“The UK looks forward to working with our American friends to reach a free trade deal that is good for both countries, and cooperating on the common security challenges we face,” Raab said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below