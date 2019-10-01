U.S. hopes Brexit can be worked out in least disruptive way - commerce secretary Ross

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross addresses a gathering at the Trade Winds Indo-Pacific Trade Mission and Business Forum in New Delhi, India, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States is hoping that Brexit can be worked out in the least disruptive way and businesses are worried about supply chains and logistics, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday.

“They’re very, very uncertain about the outcome and particularly worried about supply chain implications and the sheer logistics of moving goods,” Ross told Sky News.

“We hope that things can be worked out in the least disruptive way between the UK and the EU,” he said.

Ford is among the U.S. companies to operate facilities in Britain and the carmaker has warned about the dangers of a no-deal departure from the European Union.