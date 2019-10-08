PM Johnson, Ireland's Varadkar want Brexit deal - Downing Street

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar reiterated their desire for a Brexit deal in a phone conversation on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“Both sides strongly reiterated their desire to reach a Brexit deal. They hope to meet in person later this week,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Tuesday, European Council head Donald Tusk accused Britain of playing a “stupid blame game” over Brexit after a Downing Street source said a deal was essentially impossible because German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made unacceptable demands.