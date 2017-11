BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain must quickly solve major issues in Brexit negotiations such as finances and citizens’ rights but there is a good chance a deal can be reached, European Parliament negotiator Guy Verhofstadt was quoted as saying.

FILE PHOTO - European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt holds a news conference following the official triggering of Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the Brexit in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“It’s our goal to conclude the talks with an agreement. And I‘m actually not so pessimistic about that,” Verhofstadt told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.