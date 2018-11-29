UK government will face votes on Brexit alternatives before final approval ballot

A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaking at a Select Committee hearing, in London, Britain November 29, 2018. Parbul TV/Handout via Reuters TV

LONDON (Reuters) - The British parliament will vote on attempts to alter or thwart Brexit before Prime Minister Theresa May’s own exit deal is put to a must-win ballot of members of parliament, the government’s parliamentary spokeswoman, Andrea Leadsom, said on Thursday.

The government announced the schedule and format for a five-day debate on May’s Brexit deal late on Wednesday and stated that opponents would have the chance to amend the government’s motion that would approve the agreement.

Leadsom confirmed on Thursday that amendments would be voted upon first, before the final vote on whether to approve May’s deal. Ministers have previously voiced concerns that if any amendment were passed, it could prevent the deal from being ratified.