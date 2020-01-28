Technology News
January 28, 2020 / 6:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Johnson tells Trump on Huawei that collaboration is needed to diversify market

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits King's Maths School, part of King's College London University, in central London, Britain January 27, 2020. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Trump on Tuesday that countries should work together to break the dominance of a small number of companies after Britain granted Chinese firm Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network.

“The Prime Minister underlined the importance of like-minded countries working together to diversify the market and break the dominance of a small number of companies,” a spokesperson at Johnson’s Downing Street office said in a statement.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

