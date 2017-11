LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Theresa May said on Thursday Chancellor Philip Hammond did a very good job of delivering the annual budget when she was asked if his job was safe.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Finance Minister Philip Hammond visit Leeds College of Building, Leeds, Britain, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/Pool

“Yes, the chancellor did a very good job yesterday,” the prime minister told broadcasters on Thursday a day after Hammond won plaudits for his annual budget from his own Conservative Party, which has been very divided in recent months.