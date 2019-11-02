California Halloween party shooting death toll rises to five - CNN

(Reuters) - The death toll from a shooting at a Halloween party in Northern California has risen to five after another victim died of their wounds, CNN reported on Saturday, quoting local authorities.

Police in Contra Costa County are searching for at least one shooter who opened fire on Thursday night at a house party attended by more than 100 people in Orinda, a small city across the bay from San Francisco.

Authorities have yet to identify the victims or any suspects. Several people were wounded in the shooting, which took place in a short-term rental home advertised on online listings service Airbnb, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.