Self-exiled Cambodian opposition party founder Sam Rainsy speaks during an interview with Reuters prior to his departure to Bangkok on Thursday from his Paris base, France, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Self-exiled Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy was taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials after he landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness.

Sam Rainsy has vowed to return home to lead demonstrations against opponents of authoritarian ruler Hun Sen.