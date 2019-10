U.S. President Donald Trump speaks between U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau early on Tuesday after the federal election put Trudeau back in power, though with a minority in parliament.

“Congratulations to Justin Trudeau on a wonderful and hard fought victory. Canada is well served,” Trump said on Twitter. “I look forward to working with you toward the betterment of both of our countries!”