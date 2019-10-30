Canada opposition party demands quick action from PM Trudeau's minority government

FILE PHOTO: New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to supporters after being re-elected in Burnaby South at an NDP election night party in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A small Canadian opposition party which could help keep the new minority government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power on Wednesday demanded quick action on two of its priorities.

New Democratic Party (NPD) leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters he wanted the ruling Liberals to back universal coverage for prescription drugs. He also insisted Trudeau drop an appeal against a court decision ordering compensation for indigenous children harmed by federal welfare policies.