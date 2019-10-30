Canada's Trudeau faces first challenge from opposition party

FILE PHOTO: New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to supporters after being re-elected in Burnaby South at an NDP election night party in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday faced the first obstacles for his new, minority government when a small opposition party demanded quick action on two priorities in exchange for its support on progressive issues.

New Democratic Party (NPD) leader Jagmeet Singh challenged Trudeau to act immediately on universal coverage for prescription drugs, and he insisted the prime minister drop an appeal against a court decision ordering compensation for indigenous children harmed by federal welfare policies.

“Our first step is to put out our challenge and we are going to build public pressure on this,” Singh told reporters after meeting with his party’s lawmakers.

“A lot of Canadians wanted to see this government work with other parties. They need to work with other parties, and we are putting out some clear conditions,” he said.

Trudeau emerged from last week’s election with more votes than any other party, but 13 seats short of being able to govern alone. The left-leaning NDP shares much of the Liberals’ agenda and holds 24 seats in the House of Commons.

The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Singh said he spoke to Trudeau only once right after the election and has not talked to him since.

Asked whether the prime minister should reach out to him, Singh replied: “I think so”.