British government will hold emergency meeting on Carillion, says minister
January 15, 2018 / 3:23 PM / in 19 hours

British government will hold emergency meeting on Carillion, says minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will hold a meeting of its COBRA emergency response committee on Monday to discuss Carillion’s collapse, defence minister Gavin Williamson said.

British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson speaks to the media during a news conference in Nicosia, Cyprus January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Asked what contingency plans the government had for armed forces housing which is run by CarillionAmey after Carillion collapsed, Williamson told parliament: “There will be a COBRA meeting later on today to look at addressing some of the most immediate issues.”

May’s office said it was a planned ministerial meeting as part of the government’s response. A spokesman declined to comment on who would attend the meeting.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

