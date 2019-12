FILE PHOTO: Chile's President Sebastian Pinera addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean lawmakers voted on Thursday to reject a move to impeach President Sebastian Pinera over allegations that he had failed to prevent human rights abuses over weeks of protests.

Lawmakers tossed the motion out on grounds that it did not meet the Constitutional threshold for ousting a sitting president.