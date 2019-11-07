PBOC says blockchain solves trade authentication, financing issues

Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The use of blockchain technology solves the issue of information asymmetry in trade finance and the core problem of providing proof of trade authenticity, the Shanghai headquarters of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Thursday.

Blockchain technology effectively reduces financing risks for financial institutions, and lowers financing costs for importers and exporters, the statement said.