November 21, 2019 / 3:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

China may reach 'Phase One' trade deal with U.S. this year - state economist

BEIJING (Reuters) - A “Phase One” trade deal with the United States is likely to be reached this year if there is “no disturbance”, Zhang Yansheng, the principal researcher of the state-affiliated think tank China Centre for International Economic Exchanges said on Thursday.

The Hong Kong issue is definitely a negative factor in U.S.-China trade talks, Zhang told reporters on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

