Technology News
October 28, 2019 / 7:09 AM / in 32 minutes

Emerging markets need to crack down on illegal flows via digital currency - Chinese official

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Emerging markets should crack down on illegal cross-border capital flows done with digital currencies, the chief accountant for China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

Financial technology, or fintech, potentially increases the risks of illegal cross-border transactions, and global regulators need to coordinate their efforts to counter illegitimate transactions, Sun Tianqi told a forum in Shanghai.

By the end of September, China had closed more than 2,000 forex trading platforms, he said without elaborating.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below