Apple may miss mass production schedule for new, cheaper iPhone - Nikkei

People wearing face masks, walk past an Apple store at a shopping mall, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will likely miss its schedule for mass producing a more affordable iPhone that it had planned to release this spring, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Tuesday.

Apple warned on Monday it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales forecast due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mass production of the model was expected to start by the end of February, but it could now be delayed until sometime in March, the Nikkei reported, citing sources.

The company had asked suppliers to ready up to 15 million units of the cheaper model for the first half of 2020, the Nikkei reported late last month.

Apple declined to comment on the Nikkei report.