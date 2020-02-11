EU aviation agency says monitoring coronavirus, no current need for directive

(Reuters) - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a safety information bulletin on Monday saying it was closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus outbreak in China but the concern does currently warrant an operational directive.

“Ensuring business continuity at all levels is an essential part of crisis management. In this particular case, the continuity of the health related activities is directly linked with the continuity of the transport activities as this has a direct impact on availability of required medication, protective equipment and medical experts,” EASA said, noting it is actively engaged with the World Health Organization and others.