Three more people in Germany infected with coronavirus - state ministry

Bavarian state minister for health and nursing Melanie Huml attends a news conference, after Germany has declared its first confirmed case of the coronavirus that broke out in China, in Munich, Germany January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Three more people in southern Germany have contracted the coronavirus and they are employees at the same company where a man became the first person in Germany to become infected with the virus, the Bavarian health ministry said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old man apparently contracted the virus on Jan. 21 during a training session with a Chinese colleague, the ministry said. The three additional patients were being monitored in isolation at a clinic in Munich.

“A total of around 40 employees at the company have been identified as potential close contacts (with their Chinese colleague). As a precaution, the people concerned are to be tested on Wednesday,” Bavaria’s Health Minister Melanie Huml said in a statement.