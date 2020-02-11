Factbox: Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - Here are the latest developments around the new coronavirus outbreak:

- The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that there were 40,235 confirmed cases in China and 909 deaths, as well as 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one death

- Across mainland China, where people were trickling back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday, there were 3,062 new confirmed infections as of Sunday, according to the National Health Commission.

- The WHO said the spread of coronavirus cases among people who have not been to China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire” and the human race must not let the epidemic get out of control.

- An advance team of WHO medical experts arrived in China on Monday to help investigate the outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

- China’s Foreign Ministry said that 27 foreigners in the country have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus as of Monday morning, and two - one American and one Japanese - had died.

- China will speed up the provision of medicines that show clinical effects against the coronavirus, state media reported on Monday.

- Tests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan confirmed at least 65 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, according to the vessel’s captain.

- Britain, which saw its reported cases double from four to eight on Monday, has declared the new coronavirus a serious and imminent threat to public health.

- Taiwan, which has 18 reported cases, expanded its restrictions on visitors from Hong Kong and Macau on Monday. It has earlier stopped mainland Chinese from coming and also banned international cruise ships from docking.

- The virus has spread to at least 27 countries and territories, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people. Two deaths have been reported outside mainland China.

- Across China, schools in provinces and regions such as Guangdong, Anhui, Zhejiang, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Hebei, Jiangxi, and Inner Mongolia, as well as Shanghai and Chongqing will be shut through the end of February.

- The latest patients outside China include a group of British nationals staying in a mountain village in Haute-Savoie in the Alps, French health officials said, raising fears of further infections across Europe.

- European stocks fell on concerns about the impact of the closure of factories in China on supply chains.

- China said a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.28 billion) had been allocated as of Saturday afternoon to fight the virus.

FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

- Hong Kong introduced a two-week quarantine on Saturday for all people arriving from the mainland, or who have been there during the previous 14 days. Malaysia expanded its ban on visitors from China.

- France said it did not recommend travelling to China unless there was an “imperative” reason. Italy asked children travelling from China to stay away from school for two weeks.

- A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the virus outbreak before it was officially recognised died of the virus last week.