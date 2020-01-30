Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China’s central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,320 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 212 people.

FILE PHOTO: Air travellers wear masks as they arrive at Ivalo Airport, Finland January 24, 2020. On Thursday, two tourists visiting Finland from Wuhan, China went to a health centre in Ivalo, seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms. The tourists are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. Lehtikuva/Tarmo Lehtosalo via REUTERS

Here is what we know:

- There are 98 confirmed cases of infection outside mainland China in at least 18 countries including Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, the United States and France.

- No deaths have been reported outside China.

- The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday.

- The United States reported its first case of person-to-person transmission. Germany, Vietnam and Japan have also recorded similar transmissions, which suggest greater potential for the virus to spread further.

- Several Chinese cities have levied strict travel curbs.

- Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China’s major cities.

- Countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already started.

- Nearly 200 evacuated Americans arrived at a U.S. military base in California to be isolated for at least 72 hours.

- Three Japanese evacuated on a government-chartered flight proved to be infected, including two who had not shown symptoms.

- The Chinese Football Association said it would postpone domestic games in 2020.

- The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled in the Chinese city of Nanjing in March have been postponed until 2021.

- Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google and Sweden’s IKEA said they were temporarily shutting all offices and stores in China over the outbreak.

- Some experts believe the virus is not as dangerous as the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012.