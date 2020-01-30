Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

FILE PHOTO; A man walks past a Singapore Airlines signage at Changi Airport in Singapore May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.

The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen and Chongqing, some of which are flown by regional arm SilkAir, it said on its Facebook page.

Singapore Airlines’ low-cost carrier Scoot said it would be suspending flights to 11 cities in China from early February until the end of March and it would reduce frequencies to eight other Chinese destinations.