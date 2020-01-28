United Airlines suspends some U.S. flights to China as demand drops over virus fears

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it was suspending some flights between the United States and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 due to a “significant decline in demand” as the new coronavirus spreads.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed,” United said in a statement.

The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China has killed 106 people in the Asian country and spread across the world, rattling financial markets.

United’s suspension affects a total of 24 flights.

The other two U.S. airlines that fly to China, Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O), said they had not reduced their flights at this time but were closely monitoring the situation.