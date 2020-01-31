U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

FILE PHOTO: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director doctor Robert Redfield speaks about the public health response to the outbreak of the coronavirus during a news conference at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Friday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and said it would bar entry to the United States starting on Sunday of foreign nationals who have travelled to China.

U.S. citizens who have travelled to China’s Hubei Province within the last 14 days will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told a media briefing at the White House on Friday.

The administration will also limit flights from China to seven U.S. airports, he said.