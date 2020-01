FILE PHOTO: A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400 takes off from Manchester Airport, Britain, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic has suspended its daily operations to Shanghai for two weeks from Feb. 2 due to the outbreak of coronavirus and a declining demand for flights, it said on Thursday.

“Flights to Hong Kong continue to operate as scheduled,” it said.

British Airways (ICAG.L) has cancelled all its flights to mainland China for a month.