China graft watchdog probes former official of state-owned power generator

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s graft watchdog is investigating the former general manager of state-owned China Huadian Corporation [CNHUA.UL] on suspicion of discipline violations, the agency said on Thursday.

Yun Gongmin, who left the power generation giant in 2013, is going through a disciplinary review, the ruling Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a brief statement.

In an far-reaching anti-corruption drive since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, China has punished more than a million party members and jailed top military figures.