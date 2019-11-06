Cross-border yuan usage jumps 20% in Jan-Sept on capital market opening - central banker

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Cross-border usage of China’s yuan currency exceeded 14 trillion yuan ($2 trillion) during the January-September period, up 20% from a year earlier, a central bank official said on Wednesday.

About 6 trillion yuan of cross-border yuan payment was for securities investment, thanks to China’s accelerated opening of its capital markets, Huo Yingli, director of macroprudential policy bureau at the People’s Bank of China told a conference in Shanghai.

She added that yuan-denominated assets remain attractive, forecasting continuous foreign money inflows.