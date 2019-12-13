Merkel broadly content with EU pledge for climate neutrality

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was broadly happy that EU leaders had committed to climate-neutrality by 2050, while acknowledging that Poland would need another six months to fully sign up.

“One member state, namely Poland, could not today pledge how the implementation would take place. We have agreed that we would come back to this in June next year,” Merkel told reporters after an EU summit into the early hours of Friday.

“But on the whole this is major progress and the situation is good. In June we will have laws proposed by the European Commission and we will see if we are further along with the medium-term budget.”

“I am quite satisfied. There is no splitting of Europe into separate parts but one member state needing more time to see how it will be implemented.”