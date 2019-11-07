Commerzbank flags 2019 profit drop amid weak economy, higher taxes

FILE PHOTO: A sign for an ATM of Commerzbank is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE) warned that its 2019 profit would come in lower than last year after the lender posted a 35% jump in its third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The state-backed bank, noting a weaker global economy, also said revenue was no longer expected to be higher in 2019.

The lender cited trade conflicts, the negative impact of monetary policy in the euro zone, and expectations for a higher tax rate in the fourth quarter.

“Consolidated net income for the 2019 financial year is expected to be lower than in the previous year,” the bank said.

Net profit in the third quarter came in at 294 million euros ($325.08 million), up from 218 million euros last year, in line with preliminary figures published last month.

The bank’s quarterly numbers come as the state-backed lender carries out an overhaul, cutting staff and selling mBank (MBK.WA) in Poland.