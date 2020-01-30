Continental's Vitesco gets contract from Volkswagen - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Vitesco, the powertrain division of auto supplier Continental (CONG.DE), has won a contract to supply drive components for the upcoming models of Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) electric ID series, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.

Vitesco, which is preparing to spin itself off from its parent, will deliver power electronics, amongst other components, the paper said.

The report did not give a volume for the contract.

Vitesco declined to comment. Volkswagen had no immediate comment.