Shaw hits quick 50 as India reach lunch on 85-2

Cricket - New Zealand v India - Second Test - Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand - February 29, 2020 New Zealand's Trent Boult appeals for the wicket of India's Mayank Agarwal REUTERS/Martin Hunter

CHRISTCHURCH (Reuters) - Prithvi Shaw scored a quickfire half century but New Zealand sent back both of India’s openers to leave the tourists on 85 for two at lunch on the first day of the second and final test on Saturday.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who was unbeaten on three, will resume for the second session alongside Cheteshwar Pujara (15 not out) and will probably be reasonably pleased to reach the break only two wickets down.

After a start delayed by the last remnants of some overnight rain, New Zealand, who romped to victory by 10 wickets in the first test in Wellington, won the toss and elected to send out their pace-packed attack on a green wicket at Hagley Oval.

Trent Boult made the first breakthrough when he trapped Mayank Agarwal lbw for seven with only 30 runs on the board but Shaw at the other end took the game to the home side with some aggressive batting.

The 20-year-old righthander secured his second test half century from only 61 balls, reaching the milestone by hooking Neil Wagner for six just over the outstretched fingers of Kyle Jamieson on the boundary rope.

Jamieson got his man for 54 soon afterwards, however, getting a bit of swing to lure Shaw into a thick edge that Tom Latham took at full stretch at second slip.

The Blacks Caps welcomed back quick Wagner after he missed the first test to attend the birth of his first child with spinner Ajaz Patel making way.

For India, seamer Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the match by the recurrence of an ankle injury and replaced by Umesh Yadav, while Ravindra Jadeja came in for fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin to strengthen the batting.