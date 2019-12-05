World News
December 5, 2019 / 1:30 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

U.S. military base in Hawaii on lockdown after reports of shooting

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii was on lockdown on Wednesday after reports of a shooting, base officials said on Twitter.

“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard,” the base said in a posting on the social network.

“The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m.,” it added. “Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed.”

No further details were immediately available.

Officials would provide an update “when we have further information,” the posting added.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is a combined U.S. Air Force and Navy Installation located 8 miles (13 km) from Honolulu.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

